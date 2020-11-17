PS5 storage isn't an issue so far, Jim Ryan says: "We think we'll be OK"

PS5 storage isn't a problem so far despite ever-growing game sizes, according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.

Ryan talked to The Telegraph about the early reception to PS5, with just under a week on the market in many parts of the world and its UK debut just days away. PS5 gives players about 667 GB of usable storage space from its SSD drive, and Telegraph noted that launch title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes up more than a fifth of that all by itself. But according to Ryan, it's not a concern that the company is picking up on from players.

“We're not hearing that," Ryan said. "We'll obviously watch what happens as people unbox their PlayStations and start to start to use them. We think we think we'll be OK. We obviously are able to monitor hard drive usage on the PS4 microscopically and everything that we saw there indicates that we should be fine.”

PS5 install sizes overall indicate that players may start filling up their consoles fast if they don't only keep a handful installed at once, especially as more upcoming PS5 games start rolling out. A system update will eventually let players expand their storage with standard M.2 SSD storage sticks , but Sony hasn't yet said when we can expect that update to go live.

In the same interview, Ryan also defended the $70/£70 price point for PS5 games, though he didn't confirm whether that will remain the same for future titles beyond the launch window.

If you're still looking to pick up a console yourself, here are the next times and dates you may be able to pick up a PS5.