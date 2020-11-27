PS5 stops you swearing when sharing screens to Twitter

It's been discovered that PS5 doesn't allow users to swear when sharing screenshots to social media platforms like Twitter.

The Gamer first reported on the feature earlier today, and it's something that I've also encountered in my time with Sony's next-gen console. When sharing a screenshot or video clip to Twitter, Sony doesn't let you write any profane words in the body copy of the tweet itself. So, if you're really riled up at something (like Patches in Demon's Souls) and feel like expressing your anger to the world on social media through your PS5, Sony's asking you to keep things PG.

Except, in my case at least, the PS5 prevented me sharing a post despite it not having any profane words in the body copy of the post. I promise, I was only trying to share a screenshot of a monkey driving a digger out of a construction site in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

As The Gamer reports though, there doesn't appear to be a way to disable this feature through the PS5's system settings. You might expect the feature to have a toggle option in the console's system settings, but there's no such option, alluding to the profanity filter being built into the console.

For now, we're stuck to professing our rage through slightly more subtle jabs on social media through the PS5's share feature. Now just imagine if Twitter put a profanity filter on tweets. It'd be like a real-life reenactment of The Good Place's no swearing rule. We look forward to finding out about all the ashholes you meet online.

