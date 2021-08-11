Where to look for PS5 restock deals this week

Trying your luck with a PS5 restock? Let us be your guide. More specifically, we're on-hand to point you in the direction of this week's most likely deals.
Although we've not heard any solid rumors for today (and we've not had a Wednesday drop for a while), Amazon is always worth checking in on. It has a habit of dropping PS5 deals at weird and usually inconvenient times, so we'd always recommend keeping half an eye on it just in case. You never know when you'll get lucky.
Fortunately, things are looking better for the latter half of the week. To be precise, Walmart tends to offer a PS5 on Thursdays. Meanwhile, Best Buy and Target stick to Fridays - but neither of them have had PS5 stock since July, so one or both may remedy that this week.
- Most likely restocks this week (USA): Amazon (could be any time) | Walmart (Thursday) | Target (Friday) | Best Buy (Friday)
- Most likely restocks this week (UK): Amazon (Thursday morning, before 9am BST) | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box
PS5 restock: tips for this week
No matter where you end up going for PS5 restock deals, patience is key. Even if it looks like the console has sold out, that isn't always the case - retailers usually release the system in waves, meaning you might get another chance if you stick around.
Twitter stock trackers are a great early-warning system as well. They're usually on the money with their predictions and will post whenever a drop is happening, so keeping tabs on social media pays off in a big way.
Once you finally get your chance, make sure you aren't paying over the odds. Some folks like to inflate the price of this hard-to-find console, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from.
How much is a PlayStation 5, then? The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.
Which PS5 should you buy?
Previous PS5 restock dates at retailers
- Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 21
- Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 5
- Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 23
- Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 20
- GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 3
- Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 30
- Newegg: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen April 29
Check for PS5 restock deals today
Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently, so are worth checking in on every now and then.
- USA PS5 ($499.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- USA PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- UK PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer | AO | Game
- UK PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer
