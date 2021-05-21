Another PS5 restock could arrive today - here's how to get the console

Following a big PS5 restock yesterday, it's possible that we're in for another one today. Namely, Best Buy may kick off the weekend with a drop of its own. Because it didn't offer deals on Thursday as per usual, it may be returning to its old habit of selling stock on Friday instead.

Despite having offered a PS5 restock on Thursday afternoons for the past two weeks, Best Buy bucked the trend and skipped a drop this time around. That could mean one of two things: either the store doesn't have any stock to offer, or it's returning to its old schedule that saw console deals drop every Friday from roughly 3:40pm EDT. We can't be sure which will end up being the case, so keep 'em peeled.

Could Amazon join the party as well? It's entirely possible. The site is much harder to predict than its rivals, and it's surprisingly erratic when it comes to PS5 restock deals. In fact, it once had a drop at 3am EDT one weekend. That means it could get a drop over the next few days. Check in with this one every now and then just in case.

That's definitely helpful in the UK. Amazon UK often enjoys a PS5 restock on weekdays before 9am BST, for example, but it's equally hard to predict - it tends to drop with little warning. Other retailers like Game and Argos are early birds too, so we'd recommend having a quick browse first thing in the morning when you get up to see if you strike lucky.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Although it's a massive retailer in the US, Amazon is weirdly unreliable when it comes to PS5 restock deals. It hardly ever seem to get stock, and when it does, it drops without warning. As such, check in every now and then to see if you get lucky.

View Deal

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Friday, May 21 (3:40pm EDT)

Despite spending weeks offering deals on a Thursday, Best Buy has now reinvented its schedule by missing that date. Could its PS5 restock drop on Friday afternoon? Very possibly. Be ready in case it does.

View Deal

PS5 restock tips and tricks

(Image credit: Future)

No matter where you choose to shop, the most important thing to do is sign in ahead of time and have your payment details ready. Then you won't have to worry about any hold-ups, crashes, or delays while you scramble to remember your password.

Secondly, we'd always advise making a beeline for bundles whenever possible. Even though they're more expensive than solo PS5 restock deals, they tend to last longer.

Speaking of which, don't worry too much if you miss out. Retailers often offer deals in a series of waves, so you should get a second chance before long (within the next half-hour or so, normally).

Be sure to watch out for Twitter trends and PS5 restock trackers as well. They're a good early-warning system and can help you get the jump on PS5 stock.