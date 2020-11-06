PS5 overheating in a Best Buy kiosk is a clear warning for console storage

A PS5 has overheated after being put on display in a Best Buy. Pictures circulated on Twitter show the console's error message, as well as the cosy conditions under which it was kept.

Twitter user Xzyliac shared an image from their local Best Buy in Houston, Texas depicting an error message which reads: "Your PS5 is too hot. Turn off your PS5, and wait until the temperature goes down." In response, other users shared images of what appeared to be Best Buy's PS5 display kiosk, both of which go some way to explaining why the machine might have overheated.

Also lol pic.twitter.com/fKzw7T9JCFNovember 5, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In both of the pictures circulating, the console is sealed in a plastic case, ensuring that none of the hot air leaving its fans can go anywhere. Adding to the effect are lights intended to illuminate the display, but in this case, will also be pumping extra heat into the PS5. While Xzyliac didn't take those pictures, they did confirm that a number of machines were enclosed, and the one in their picture was the only one displaying an error message.

It's worth noting that this isn't so much a mark against the PS5 as a reminder to give your consoles plenty of ventilation. Sony VP of UX design, Matt MacLaurin, has already confirmed that the PS5's size is designed to allow the heat it generates to escape, so sealing it away is likely to be quite counter-productive on that front. Interestingly, Microsoft's next-gen offering may not struggle with the heat quite so much - the Xbox Series X appears to run cooler than its current-gen counterparts, but it's still probably worth giving it plenty of room to breathe.

With just days to go until the PS5 release date, now might be a good time to make sure you've got space for it on your TV stand.