PS5 gets 4K cloud streaming ahead of Xbox despite lengthy headstart

Sony has begun rolling out its PS5 cloud streaming service, which, unlike Xbox, comes with a 4K option.

The feature, which allows you to stream various PS5 titles without having to download them to your console, is now being offered to select PlayStation Plus Premium members as part of a beta test.

Users over on ResertEra who've been invited to sample the service have reported that it offers a range of resolutions, including 720p, 1080p, and 1440p. Most notably, it also offers the option to play in 4K, which Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn't currently offer. This means that despite having a lengthy headstart when it comes to cloud streaming, Microsoft has been pipped to the post by Sony.

Of course PlayStation does 4K Cloud Gaming before Xbox does it lolI mean, it’s only been 3 years of Xbox Cloud Gaming and feedback on that topic… pic.twitter.com/X7hUMDbKtHAugust 7, 2023 See more

According to ResetEra user ArashiGames, the PS5 games currently available to stream are God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Death Stranding, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Destruction AllStars. Trial versions of Demon Slayer and Resident Evil Village are also included.

Sony unveiled its plans for cloud streaming PS5 games back in June. "Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus," it said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

"We think it's important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream."

Streaming is set to be a big part of PlayStation's future as earlier this year, Sony announced Project Q, a handheld device featuring an eight-inch HD display sandwiched between a DualSense controller that lets you play games installed on your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

