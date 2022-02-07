PS5 FPS from Black Ops developers could release in 2024

A new PS5 FPS from a team of former Call of Duty: Black Ops developers is reportedly set to launch in 2024.

PlayStation announced last June that it was working with new studio Deviation Games to develop a completely new "world class" IP. The studio has been formed by a number of developers who worked on the Call Of Duty: Black Ops series. Now leaks on Twitter by @OopsLeaks suggest new details about the project. Aside from revealing that the game will be a single player FPS, it also suggests that new information will officially be revealed later this year, with a planned release in 2024.

Deviation Games are working on a world-class FPS that is planned to be supported for years, if not generations. The project will receive many game modes, including heavily story-driven single-player campaigns and multiplayer aimed both for arcade modes and competitive ones.

On partnering with Deviation Games on its first project head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst said:

“We are honored to partner with and invest in daring creatives, recognizing full well the challenges of building teams from the ground up and developing successful new IP’s. We’re very enthusiastic about the creative vision that Deviation is passionately executing for their first, original project."

While a number of FPS titles are available on the PlayStation 5, including Battlefield 2042 and the Call Of Duty franchise, Sony's platform exclusive games tend to focus on the action adventure genre. Sony did announce in its quarterly financial report that it plans to release ten multiplayer focused games on PlayStation by 2026. This strategy in part why it plans to acquire Bungie, the original developers of the Halo franchise.