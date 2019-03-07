PS4 Remote Play finally comes to iPhone and iPad, here's how to get started

Sony has finally opened up an easy, official way to play PS4 games on your iPad or iPhone. PS4 operating system version 6.50 started rolling out to the public today, and its headlining feature is remote play for iOS devices. Getting started is super easy, here's all you need to do:

Make sure your PS4 is running on version 6.50 or later - go to Settings then System Software Update to check.

Download the iOS PS4 Remote Play app from the App Store.

Follow the app's on-screen instructions (you should have both your PS4 and phone on-hand for the initial setup).

You can use many of your PS4's functions from your iOS device once you're all set up, like playing games and using your device's mic for voice chat. That said, there are two big limitations: you'll need a high-speed wifi connection to play (cellular data won't cut it), and you can't sync a DualShock 4 controller to iOS devices. Not officially, anyway. You'll have to make do with on-screen controls unless you have an iOS-compatible controller, but they'll probably be good enough to get you through RPGs or other games that aren't too action heavy and don't use motion controls.

Some options existed to get a remote play experience working on iOS devices before, but they weren't officially supported. On that note, Sony still hasn't made any announcements about bringing the Remote Play app to Android devices beyond its own Xperia line. Hopefully Sony opening up the gates to iOS Remote Play means the Android masses will get their day in the streamed-from-the-living-room sunshine too.