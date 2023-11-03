Project 007 dev wants its James Bond game to be an ongoing world, like its Hitman trilogy

There's been a lot of anticipation for the upcoming James Bond game known only as Project 007. It's not just a new Bond game, but it's also a Bond game made by Hitman developer IO Interactive, which is a good fit considering the social stealth and spy-esque gameplay of the Hitman series. The developers have stated that their Bond game will be the "ultimate spycraft fantasy," that they hope will evolve as their own series.

In issue 391 of Edge Magazine - on sale now - IO Interactive co-owners Hakan Abrak and Christian Elverdam talk about the upcoming Bond game. While it's still some years away, the developers are already committed to keeping the series going -- if the first game lands well with audiences.



Speaking with Edge, Abrak talks about their ambitions for Bond's next jump into video games. When asked if their 007 game will have the same style of growth as the recent Hitman trilogy and its jump into the World of Assassinations evolving sandbox, Abrak stated: "Yeah, absolutely. I mean, that's the dream. That's the ambition. And it's also how we always talked about it." Abrak further said that IO Interactive wasn't making a Bond game "to score some money" and that the developers have turned down other offers from IP holders.



Following the release of Hitman 3, the developers have effectively turned the game and its previous entries into a single product that features evolving objectives and new content updates, effectively keeping the game going. It remains to be seen if this is the vision they have in mind for their 007 game, but co-owner Christian Elverdam stated that he "would love players to look back on multiple Bond games by IO and go, 'Wow, that was quite a journey!"



First announced in 2021, Project 007 is still a way out from release. There are not too many details on Project 007, other than the fact that it'll be a third-person game and that it'll star a new interpretation of the Bond character that has shades of previous actors but not based on anyone in particular -- IO Interactive developers described it as their "own, digital Bond."

The latest issue of Edge has more details on Project 007 and Dragon's Dogma 2, and if you want to check it out, you can head over to Magazine Direct to subscribe or buy individual issues.