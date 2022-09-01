Preview - see just how 'all-out' All-Out Avengers #1 really is

When Marvel Comics announced All-Out Avengers, it promised the new Avengers in-continuity ongoing series by the creative team of Derek Landy, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D'Armata debuting September 7 would "launch readers directly into the thrilling missions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes," with "no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions!"

"Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each explosive page!" Marvel warned.

Now you get to read the first four pages of All-Out Avengers #1 to see if the publisher delivered on its promise.

All-Out Avengers #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

All-Out Avengers is Marvel's fourth current ongoing Avengers series joining the core Avengers ongoing series; the Multiverse-focused Avengers Forever; and Savage Avengers.

The first All-Out Avengers line-up - Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Blade, and Spider-Woman - will 'assemble' to combat an alien attack from an Empress named Queen Arrok who transforms an entire city population into monstrous creatures loyal only to her. And as you'll see by the preview pages Newsarama readers get to read first, Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has been transformed and is hellbent on murdering her fellow Mightiest Heroes.

And worse, she knows it but doesn't care.

Check out the preview...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5

"When Tom Brevoort approached me with this concept, I thought it was an inspired idea, a slice of creative genius, and also totally unworkable...!" writer Derek Landy said in Marvel's original announcement. "But the chance to launch a new Avengers title, and the chance to write any character who'd ever been an Avenger, was impossible for this particular Marvel fanboy to resist. Add in the fact that Tom wanted to get Greg Land on art and my fate was pretty much sealed.

"The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline. I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why…"

All-Out Avengers #1 hits shelves September 7.

With the Earth's Mightiest Heroes fourth ongoing series announced, check out how the Avengers became Marvel's flagship comic book franchise.