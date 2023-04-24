Pre-order bonuses for Dead Island 2 aren't expected to release until the summer

Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has revealed that one of the pre-order bonuses for the deluxe versions of the game won't be available to download until sometime this summer.

As shared to the Dead Island Twitter account, the character packs for Amy and Jacob that were said to be "available for download soon after release" won't actually be released until summer 2023. The additional content was only available to those who pre-ordered the Gold, Deluxe, or HELL-A editions of the zombie game and includes things like new skins and weapons for the select characters in the game.

We’re aiming to deliver character packs to Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition owners in the summer.April 21, 2023 See more

Since summer is generally thought of as starting around late June time, and running all the way until early September, fans aren't exactly happy that they've potentially got to wait several months for some cosmetics for a game that released in April. "I'm literally gonna be done playing by then," one fan replied (opens in new tab), "wish you guys would've released when it launched that's the whole point of a 'pre-order bonus.'"

In more positive news, Dead Island 2 was officially released on April 21, 2023, after being in development for nine years. So far, reactions have been mainly positive to the sequel - we gave it 3 ½ out of 5 stars in our Dead Island 2 review and described it as "zombie hacking at its purest" - with fans mainly praising the game's gore and over-the-top action. This makes sense considering Dead Island 2 was inspired by the the comedy of 80s horror movies .