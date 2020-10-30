Praey for the Gods is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2021

Praey for the Gods will be coming to PS5 and PS4 in early 2021. Brian Parnell, director at No Matter Studios, discussed the new action-adventure survival game in a new PlayStation blog post and highlighted some details about the development, backwards compatibility and DualSense technology.

No Matter Studios is a tiny studio of three developers and Praey for the Gods is a crowdfunded game that has been in development since 2016. Hung-Chien Liao, Tim Wiese, as well as Parnell are the three sole developers on Praey for the Gods and have been working to get the game ready for a v1.0 launch with new boss content on PS4.

“Chien was already focused on PS4 and had implemented a number of optimizations over a series of months that got us running at a solid 30fps on PS4. It looks great on PS4 and runs well, but on PS5 the game is truly amazing, 60fps right out of the gates, at max graphical settings, full shadows, high res textures it is awesome. Load times are dramatically reduced - it runs like a dream on PS5,” Parnell said.

Parnell also touched on PS5’s DualSense and explained how the new controller has optimized the immersive gameplay of Praey for the Gods, he said, “Of course, our next thought was DualSense. We had played a couple demos from Sony showing how immersive it could be. Our minds were blown; DualSense is such a big deal. Feeling your bow draw back and the resistance match on the controller’s adaptive triggers is so visceral. Feeling your feet crunch through the deep snow, the tug of your sail cloth popping open as you leap into the air, or feeling the wind below - all of these impacts are felt in your hands as you control your character.”

Praey for the Gods will also be getting a free upgrade from the PS4 to PS5, meaning when you buy it on PS4 and you get your hands on a PS5 console, the game will automatically upgrade when you play it on the PS5 version.

Praey for the Games is currently in the last stages of development and the developers are focusing on making the PS5 version the best it can be for the launch in 2021.