Is PowerWash Simulator crossplay

PowerWash Simulator crossplay allows you to team up with friends across different formats, and take on the dirty work of big cleaning jobs together. You can use this to work cooperatively with one other person during Career Mode, or leap into the less restricted Free Play where up to six players can tackle any of the jobs the host has already cleared. Those on Windows PC, Steam, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One have all been able to connect since launch, but will players on the more recently released PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions be able to get in on this action too? Read on for the lowdown on PowerWash Simulator crossplay, and which formats have access to it.

Can you play PowerWash Simulator crossplay

Yes, you can play PowerWash Simulator crossplay, but only on certain formats. PC players on Windows or Steam and Xbox console users can all connect to each other using crossplay, however this option hasn't been extended to the more recently added platforms, meaning Sony and Nintendo players are on their own. According to an official FAQ from developer FuturLab (opens in new tab), if you're cleaning up on PS5, PS4, or Switch then you'll only be able to connect to friends playing on the same format, and there are no plans to change this system in the future according to the information we have available.

This is likely due to the close links between PC and Xbox infrastructure that make crossplay considerably easier to implement between those platforms, and the amount of additional work that would be required by the developers to incorporate PlayStation and Switch consoles into that system means it's not a viable option. This doesn't rule out cooperative play within those individual formats, of course, it just means there's a smaller pool of players to connect to.