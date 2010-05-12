Polanski: Still Wanted and Desired

Production on Marina Zenovich's sequel to her searing 2008 documentary Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired is underway, with Film Distribution confirmed to handle international sales.



Zenovich's original idea to do the follow-up as a short film was scrapped following Polanski's arrest last September.



The resurgence in media attention forced Zenovich to reevaluate the scope of her project, which had been transformed overnight from documentary to, in her own words, "a geopolitical thriller".





Zenovich is currently shooting new interviews and editing simultaneously, and hopes to have the film completed after a decision is reached on Polanski's sentencing.



"I'm chronicling what's happened pice by piece," Zenovich said in a statement. "By default, I've become part of the story, but I'm just trying to find the truth in all of this."



Are you as eager as we are for another installment?