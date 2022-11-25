Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's hottest new battles involve massive bacon towers

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are battling each other - but not in the way you think.

As reported by Automaton Media (opens in new tab), the latest craze to sweep across the Pokemon scene is, in fact, bacon battles. That's "Bacon Tower Battles," to be precise, and it sees up to four players attempting to stack strips of bacon using Scarlet and Violet's cooking mode.

In particular, the Bacon Tower Battles stem from the game's Creative mode for cooking, which lets players freestyle their ingredients and placement. The Pokemon trainers then go ham on piling as many bacon strips as humanly possible onto their poor baguettes.

ポケモンSV、マルチでベーコンタワーバトルするとめちゃくちゃ楽しめることが分かった #ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/AxVr3MlTWNNovember 21, 2022 See more

The difficulty in the mode comes from the cooking physics. In Scarlet and Violet, you actually need to carefully assemble your baguettes, lest your misplace an ingredient and the entire thing comes tumbling down upon you. Even placing the top half of the baguette can cause the sandwich to dramatically fall apart.

However, players have countered this by, well, just not putting the top half of the baguette on. Where there's a will, there's a way, and the way here involves just leaving a sandwich basically half done with mountains of bacon strips painstakingly piled high above it.

This incredibly greasy competition has no hard and fast rules, and is a trend entirely focused on players just having a good old time. Let it never be said that Pokemon fans can't be both weird and creative.

