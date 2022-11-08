Pokemon Scarlet and Violet maintain the tradition of adding a new Charizard

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will continue a long tradition of featuring another different form of Charizard.

Announced earlier today, both upcoming games will feature Charizard with the Mightiest Mark, only available via Terra Raid Battles, where four players fight one tough opposing Pokemon. What's more, Mightiest Mark Charizard will only be available during two events in December after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch, and can't be found in the wild after that.

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in #PokemonScarletViolet!Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, but you’ll be able to find Charizard with a Dragon Tera Type at black Tera Raid crystals from 12/1 – 12/4 and 12/15 - 12/18!https://t.co/6N7z3RSmsc pic.twitter.com/rzO7SfdrmCNovember 8, 2022 See more

The Charizard that appears during these Terra Raid Battles will feature the dragon-type terastallization that's heading to the series with the new games. Additionally, the new Charizard will only appear in black Terra Raid crystals found in the open world of Scarlet and Violet, which means it's actually far tougher than the normal Pokemon you'd typically encounter as a team in the Terra Raid Battles.

This new Charizard type continues a time-honored tradition of mainline Pokemon games having a different variation of the fiery dragon. Pokemon Sword and Shield had the Gigantamax version of Charizard, for example, while Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee had Mega Charizard X and Y, respectively.

If you want to catch Charizard this time around though, it seems like you'll need to be quick about it. Newcomers getting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a Christmas gift over the Holiday season will actually miss out on a chance to fight the creature, assuming The Pokemon Company doesn't resurrect the Charizard-dedicated events in the future, that is.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch next week on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier today a new trailer revealed Great Tusk and Iron Treads for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which some fans think are time-travelling versions of Donphan.