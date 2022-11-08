Pokemon fans think 'Paradox' forms are two new Donphan evolutions

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just unveiled two brand new creatures: Great Tusk and Iron Treads.

Earlier today, another new trailer for the two new games was revealed, featuring the Scarlet Book and Violet Book, exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet respectively. These books contain expedition records from years past, starring two particularly enigmatic new monsters, which you can catch a glimpse of in sections of the new trailer below.

Now though, the Pokemon website (opens in new tab) has revealed that the monster depicted in the Scarlet Book is called Great Tusk, while the creature in the Violet Book is known as Iron Treads. Many details about these two beasts are a mystery at the outset of both games, so it's up to the player character to chart a path through the wilderness and uncover new revelations.

Some Pokemon fans think they've cracked a secret about the two new creatures. Many on social media, like the user below, think that the sketches of Great Tusk and Iron Treads actually bear a striking resemblance to the Pokemon Donphan, meaning we might be looking at brand new evolutions of the beloved creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The sketches certainly do have similarities to Donphan, it's hard to deny that much. Considering Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both set in the brand new region of Paldea, it's not unreasonable to assume what we're looking at are actually two native Paldean forms of Donphan.

Both of these creatures could actually be 'Paradox' Pokemon, which some fans have theorized are actually from the past and future. If this theory actually ends up bearing fruit, and we are dealing with past and future timelines merging in Scarlet and Violet, it could be that Great Tusk and Iron Treads are the Paradox form of Donphan from different points in time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release next Friday on November 18, but be warned that a leaked retail copy has made its way into the hands of a user, who's been busy posting screenshots of new unannounced monsters this week. If you're really looking forward to the two new games, be extra vigilant online until launch.

Head over to our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide for a full list of all the other 'mons unveiled for the new adventure so far.