Pokemon Legends: Z-A reveal trailer hints at a Nintendo Switch 2 release

The next Pokemon Legends game could be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

It's Pokemon Day, which, of course, means another Pokemon Presents showcase featuring all kinds of news and reveals related to those adorable pocket monsters. Among the announcements was Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new game in the same vein as Arceus, that will see the return of Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A won't be released until sometime next year, so we've still got a bit of a wait ahead of us, but on the bright side, we could very well get to play it on the Switch's shiny new successor.

This was hinted at in the final seconds of the reveal trailer with the message that the game will be released "simultaneously" worldwide in 2025. Giving further weight to this theory is a post on the official Pokemon Twitter account, which says Pokemon Legends Z-A will launch on Nintendo Switch "systems" next year.

#PokemonLegendsZA, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025! pic.twitter.com/r2Rutaxg8VFebruary 27, 2024 See more

Of course, it's entirely possible that this refers to the various versions of Nintendo Switch, such as the OLED model and Switch Lite. Still, with the system now entering its seventh year, it's equally plausible that Nintendo could be planning to get its next console off to a strong start with some Pokemon-themed action.

Nintendo has, so far, not said it's planning to release new hardware in the near future, though there have been plenty of rumors that suggest Switch 2 will be in our hands before long. A report from earlier this week suggests it could launch in March 2025 and, back in January, in a survey that asked over 3,000 developers what platform they're currently developing for, 8% said the Switch successor.

Even with a successor seemingly on the way, as our guide to upcoming Nintendo Switch games shows, there's still plenty of life left in Nintendo's current console.