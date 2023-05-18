Pokemon Home gets Scarlet and Violet compatibility next week

Pokemon Home will finally fold in Scarlet and Violet compatibility later this month.

When May 24 rolls around next week, Pokemon Home will receive a pretty significant update, allowing it to finally be linked with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means you'll be able to transfer all of your Pokemon out of Scarlet and Violet and into other titles.

Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgTMay 18, 2023 See more

The responses to the tweet above are pretty much unanimously celebratory, with gifs of everyone from The Muppets to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit joining the fray. People really, really like transferring their Pokemon from one game to another. Who would've thought?

You'll also bag a free Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery gifts if you link up the mobile version of Pokemon Home with Scarlet and Violet. These are, if you're somehow extremely unfamiliar with the latest pair of Pokemon games, the starter trio of creatures you get to pick from at the outset of the adventures.

The inclusion of Scarlet and Violet for Pokemon Home means the roster of new Gen 9 creatures join an extensive list of other creatures from all across the Pokemon series. The trio of starters and their companions can join Pokemon from the likes of Legends Arceus, Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Let's Go Eevee and Pikachu.

Recently, Pokemon fans have been debating who has the worst shoes in the entire series. It's a decidedly more fierce competition than you're probably imagining.

Don't forget that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's two DLC expansions will both be launching later this year.