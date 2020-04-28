Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research: How to complete it and get Mewtwo

The Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research is the next set of challenges coming to the game and as you've probably guessed from the name, this research is all about the first generation of Pokemon. You can collect a number of semi-rare Kanto Pokemon along the journey in this Pokemon Go special research, but you only have one week to complete it. Here are the full details of the Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback event, including how to get Mewtwo at the end.
Note that this is the first part of the entire Pokemon Go Throwback event, which features the first four generations of Pokemon. You can read more about it on the official blog post and in our news post.
Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research
Before we get onto covering all of the quest steps and rewards available during the Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback, there's a few other bonuses occuring during the week from Friday, May 1 at 1pm local time to Friday, May 8 at 1pm.
Kanto is where the Pokemon series started, so these are the bonuses that will appear in-game:
- Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto, like Venonat and Chansey, will appear more frequently in the wild
- Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will be in raid battles
- Venonat, Machop, Onix, Lickitung, Tangela, Scyther, Pinsir, Lapras, and Eevee will all hatch from 7km eggs
- Pikachu wearing Charizard hats will appear in the wild in honor of Charizard being voted Kanto Pokemon of the Year
- Shiny Venonat (and Venomoth) will be added to the game
- New field research tasks will have Kanto Pokemon as rewards
- 2x Catch XP, 2x Raid XP, and 2x Hatch XP bonuses will be active
Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback quest steps
List of the research tasks and rewards and encounters for this special research (courtesy of @SerebiiNet) pic.twitter.com/Yj7Pp3BckjApril 27, 2020
Thanks to Twitter user pizzalover4189, we know all of the steps and rewards before the event is live.
Stage 1
- Catch 3 Grass, Water, or Fire-type Pokemon (10 Poke Balls)
- Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokemon (5 Pinap Berries)
- Catch a Rock-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Onix encounter
Stage 2
- Battle in a raid (Clefairy encounter)
- Transfer 3 Pokemon (10 Super Potions)
- Catch 1 Water-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Starmie encounter
Stage 3
- Evolve 3 Pokemon (10 Great Balls)
- Hatch an egg (unknown encounter)
- Catch an Electric-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Raichu encounter
Stage 4
- Give your buddy a treat (Gastly encounter)
- Send a gift to a friend (Dratini encounter)
- Catch a Grass-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Tangela encounter
Stage 5
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy (10 Ultra Balls)
- Make 3 Great Throws (Chansey encounter)
- Catch a Poison-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Weezing encounter
Stage 6
- Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokemon (Hitmonchan encounter)
- Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon (Lapras encounter)
- Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Alakazam encounter
Stage 7
- Take a snapshot of an Ice-type Pokemon (10 Hyper Potions)
- Evolve a Pokemon (Aerodactyl encounter)
- Catch a Fire-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Arcanine encounter
Stage 8
- Power up a Pokemon 6 times (1 Charged TM)
- Battle another Trainer (1 Star Piece)
- Catch a Ground-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)
Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Nidoking encounter
Stage 9
- Already complete (3,000 XP)
- Already complete (3,000 XP)
- Already complete (3,000 XP)
Rewards: 10 Rare Candies, Mewtwo encounter