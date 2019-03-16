Pokemon Go Spring Equinox 2019 event will see Solrock and Lunatone switch locations

Niantic has announced it will be kicking off the Spring season by celebrating the Equinox with a special Pokemon Go Spring Equinox event that will take place between March 19 - March 26, and if you’re a fan of any succulent green Pokemon, you’re in for a treat.

The event will put Grass-type Pokemon in the Pokemon Go limelight, with increased Grass-type spawns in the wild, new limited-time research geared towards our leafy green friends, and a few new moves to try out.

The update revealed you can expect to find Oddish, Exeggcute, Shroomish, and Sunkern more often when you’re traversing the wild, and to tie into the Equinox, But, more importantly, two of the Pokemon Go regional Pokemon, Lunatone and Solrock, will switch hemispheres at the start of the event.

The two new moves, which are being permanently added to the game, include the Poison move Acid Spray and the Grass move Leaf Tornado. A list of which Pokemon can access each move can be seen below:

Lastly, the update also revealed Grass-type Pokemon will be available to challenge in raids, too.

For anyone who doesn’t know what the Equinox is, it’s when the centre of the sun goes exactly above the Earth’s equator, so night and day are equal lengths of time. It only happens twice a year on March 20 and September 23. Neat, right? It also aligns with the shift in seasons for the southern and northern hemispheres, which is why Solrock and Lunatone are making the switch.

The big question is, will we see any new Grass-types frolicking in the wild during this event? Since the update makes no mention of new additions, we’ll just have to wait and see for now.