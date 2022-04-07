Pokemon Go datamine suggests big changes for Mega Evolutions

Pokémon Go's Mega Evolution system may be undergoing changes of its own.

According to Eurogamer (opens in new tab), a recent datamine of Pokemon Go's in-game files by PokeMiners has revealed a potential overhaul of the game's Mega Evolution system. Mega Evolutions allow you to temporarily evolve certain Pokemon that have reached their final evolution stage, making them even more powerful.

A new levelling system for Mega Evolutions seemingly aims to address its current issues and allow players to use the feature more often. According to PokeMiners' post (opens in new tab), each level you unlock will grant different perks, including reduced energy, XP for catching Pokemon and XL Candy. A 'Free Mega Evolution Icon' has also been spotted, suggesting you might be gifted a free Mega Evolution every so often as a level reward.

Pokémon Go's Mega Evolution system has had its fair share of criticism since its arrival in August 2020. When the feature first launched on the popular mobile title, players felt that the Mega Energy needed to use Mega Evolutions was too rare. Niantic had previously made changes to better balance the mechanic, but this datamine shows that the developer might be planning to make further improvements. Niantic hasn't yet made an official announcement, so the changes to Pokemon Go's Mega Evolutions are merely speculation for now.

