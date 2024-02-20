Netflix's short and sweet stop-motion Pokémon series is finally getting more episodes

Pack your bags and get ready to check in – Pokémon Concierge is officially returning to Netflix for more episodes.

Only four episodes were released when the show first dropped on the streamer back in December 2023, with each installment clocking in between 15 and 20 minutes, so fans were hungry for more. Just how many new episodes we're getting, however, still remains to be seen.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter yesterday (February 19), while the official Pokémon account tweeted , "Exciting news, Trainers! New episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production! Stay tuned for updates!"

The animated stop-motion series marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Pokémon and follows Haru (voiced in the English dub by The Boys' Karen Fukuhara), who goes to work at a resort where Pokémon go to relax. Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself."

Haru is a new character to the franchise, but the series also includes plenty of old favorites, including Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp. The series was directed by Iku Ogawa, and it seems like he'll be back for the next batch of episodes, too. "Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let’s see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!" he said in a statement to Variety .

While we wait for new Pokémon Concierge episodes to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.