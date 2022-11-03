Pokemon community celebrates the end of Gen 8 ahead of Scarlet and Violet's release this month

By Sam Loveridge
published

Goodbye Gen 8, Hello Gen 9

Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon community is waving a little farewell to the Gen 8 Pokemon and its associated games. 

With the new duo of games about to formally introduce us to Gen 9 with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, the Pokemon community has been lamenting the end of Gen 8 on Twitter.

Gen 8 began with Pokemon Sword and Shield back in 2019, and has been since followed by Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, along with Pokemon Legends Arceus. The Gen 8 Pokemon themselves, of course, only feature in Sword and Shield to date, but Gen 8 also applies to a season of Pokemon games for fans too. 

While the community has had mixed feelings on Pokemon Sword and Shield, none of the tweets we could see have been that kind to the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. 

Others meanwhile have flagged how toxic the community became around the launch of Sword and Shield, and hopes that will change with Scarlet and Violet.

So far, The Pokemon Company has announced 15 new Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, including a Paldean Wooper that's unique to the new region. The duo of titles are taking the series to an open-world format for the first time, with a new trio of storylines for players to follow. Just one of those is the usual Elite Four journey, so it'll be interesting to see how the community reacts to this new generation. 

