PlayStation wins big at Bafta Games 2022 with Returnal taking home best game

PlayStation had a great night at the 2022 Bafta Games Awards (opens in new tab), notching a total of six wins including best game for Housemarque's PS5-exclusive Returnal.

Another PS5 exclusive, Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, took home awards for best animation and technical Achievement. Returnal won a whopping four awards, including audio achievement, music, performer in a leading role, and overall best game. Returnal launched about a year ago to mostly positive reviews, and in November 2021, it took home the breakthrough award at the Golden Joysticks.

It’s time for the big reveal! The Best Game at this year’s #BAFTAGames Awards is… Returnal! Congratulations 👏🥳🎮 pic.twitter.com/ZJmDdD7D1eApril 7, 2022 See more

Other winners from tonight's Bafta Games Awards include It Takes Two; Hazelight Studios' uber-charming co-op platformer, which won awards for best original property and best multiplayer game; Hello Games' 2016 survival game No Man's Sky, which rightfully took home the prize for best evolving game; and the 2022 puzzle game Unpacking, which won best narrative and best EE (the public's) game of the year. The gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 won the award for best british game.

Here's the full list of winners:

Complete list of Bafta Games Awards 2022 winners

Best Narrative: Unpacking

Unpacking Best Evolving Game: No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky Best Original Property: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Audio Achievement: Returnal

Returnal Best British Game: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 EE Game of the Year: Unpacking

Unpacking Technical Achievement: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Debut Game: Toem

Toem Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Music: Returnal

Returnal Game Beyond Entertainment: Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe, Psychonauts 2)

Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe, Psychonauts 2) Best Family Game: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Artistic Achievement: The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape Best Game Design: Inscryption

Inscryption Best Animation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Performer in a Leading Role: Jane Perry (Selene Vassos, Returnal)

Jane Perry (Selene Vassos, Returnal) Best Game: Returnal

