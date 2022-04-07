PlayStation wins big at Bafta Games 2022 with Returnal taking home best game

Sony notched a total of five awards at this year's Bafta Games

Returnal
(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation had a great night at the 2022 Bafta Games Awards (opens in new tab), notching a total of six wins including best game for Housemarque's PS5-exclusive Returnal.

Another PS5 exclusive, Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, took home awards for best animation and technical Achievement. Returnal won a whopping four awards, including audio achievement, music, performer in a leading role, and overall best game. Returnal launched about a year ago to mostly positive reviews, and in November 2021, it took home the breakthrough award at the Golden Joysticks.

Other winners from tonight's Bafta Games Awards include It Takes Two; Hazelight Studios' uber-charming co-op platformer, which won awards for best original property and best multiplayer game; Hello Games' 2016 survival game No Man's Sky, which rightfully took home the prize for best evolving game; and the 2022 puzzle game Unpacking, which won best narrative and best EE (the public's) game of the year. The gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 won the award for best british game. 

Here's the full list of winners:

Complete list of Bafta Games Awards 2022 winners

  • Best Narrative: Unpacking
  • Best Evolving Game: No Man's Sky
  • Best Original Property: It Takes Two
  • Audio Achievement: Returnal
  • Best British Game: Forza Horizon 5
  • EE Game of the Year: Unpacking
  • Technical Achievement: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Debut Game: Toem
  • Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
  • Music: Returnal
  • Game Beyond Entertainment: Before Your Eyes
  • Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe, Psychonauts 2)
  • Best Family Game: Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Artistic Achievement: The Artful Escape
  • Best Game Design: Inscryption
  • Best Animation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Performer in a Leading Role: Jane Perry (Selene Vassos, Returnal)
  • Best Game: Returnal

For a full list of great games released just this year, here's how we ranked the best games of 2022 (so far).

Jordan Gerblick
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.