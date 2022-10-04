PlayStation makes push into PC and mobile markets with new investments

PlayStation is looking for further investments to "bolster" its push into the PC and mobile gaming markets.

As reported by Reuters (opens in new tab) earlier today on October 4, Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, made several comments to surrounding the company's ongoing push into the space. "Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," Hulst said.

The report by Reuters generally paints a picture of Sony and PlayStation wishing to step up their game in both the PC and mobile markets, thus rivalling competitors. Although specific competitors aren't named by the article or Hulst, it's not hard to imagine Sony wanting to compete with the likes of Tencent, or even Take-Two, which acquired mobile developer Zynga earlier this year.

Elsewhere though, Hulst also addressed Sony's recent investment in FromSoftware, the developer of this year's smash-hit Elden Ring. "You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," Hulst said of the relatively recent investment.

In fact, that investment in the studio also saw Tencent taking a bigger stake in the company alongside Sony. Where Sony now owns 14.09% of FromSoftware, Tencent now owns 16.25% of the studio, meaning that while both parties have made sizeable contributions to the Japanese developer, neither one owns a majority stake, or a combined majority stake when put together.

PlayStation is already doing well in its push into the PC gaming market, at least. We've seen countless ports from the publisher so far of former PlayStation exclusives, including Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn, and the publisher even acquired Nixxes last year in 2021 for that express purpose.

