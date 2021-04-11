PlayStation is adapting its "most popular franchises for mobile"

PlayStation is reportedly looking to adapt some of its tentpole franchises for mobile devices.

According to a new job listing in which Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation is advertising for a new Head of Mobile, the megacorp says it is looking for someone to "lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming and help shape the future of gaming for a world-class studio".

"As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities,” states the job listing (thanks, VGC ).

“You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.

“You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios.”

As for what PlayStation considers to be its "most popular franchises"? Well, given rumors that Days Gone 2 is reportedly not in development because Sony didn't see the project as a "viable option", we can safely rule that one out.

