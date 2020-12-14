PlayStation exec uses his PS5 upside down, apparently

Here's something I didn't think I'd ever write: a senior PlayStation executive posted a video showing him using his PS5 upside down.

Hermen Hulst is head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, and formerly the co-founder of Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games. Yesterday, Hulst posted a video to his Twitter page showing his cat going bananas for Bugsnax, while inadvertently showing his PS5 positioned upside down while playing the game.

My cat really wants his #Bugsnax 🐛🐞 pic.twitter.com/ePNNaT0YIUDecember 13, 2020

The video above originally showed Hulst's PS5 upside down in the lower portion of the screen. Seemingly acknowledging the slight mistake, Hulst then uploaded the video, which is the one you can see above, this time cropping out the upside down console.

If you weren't already aware, the PS5 can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, using a stand that comes packaged in with the console. If you're using the PS5 horizontally, you're meant to position the console so that the disc drive is on the lower half of the console, but Hulst's drive was on the top.

I don't really know what to do with this information. There's rabid speculation in the replies to Hulst's tweet above that something could be wrong with his console, hence why he's positioned it upside down. I do wonder whether Hulst intentionally positioned his PS5 upside down to see whether anyone would catch on, or if he's trying out something a bit more experimental with Sony's console.

