PlayStation and Bungie complete acquisition, commit to Destiny 2 staying multiplatform

Destiny 2 studio Bungie is officially part of PlayStation, as the $3.6b buyout that was initiated almost six months ago has been completed.

Both companies took to social media to announce that PlayStation's acquisition of Bungie has closed. The official PlayStation Twitter account shared simply that the deal is done. "So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, Bungie."

Meanwhile, Bungie released its own statement celebrating its now-official status as a PlayStation studio. "We are proud to officially join the incredible team at PlayStation, we are excited for the future of our company, and we are inspired to bring together players from all over the world to form lasting friendships and memories," reads Bungie's announcement.

The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, @Bungie! pic.twitter.com/x5jVmelaxlJuly 15, 2022 See more

We are proud to officially join the incredible team at PlayStation, we are excited for the future of our company, and we are inspired to bring together players from all over the world to form lasting friendships and memories.Per Audacia ad Astra! https://t.co/trVT3s0BTE pic.twitter.com/YQbnLrnAQWJuly 15, 2022 See more

In a reply to a Bungie fan worried that the next Destiny 2 expansion would be exclusive to PlayStation, the Bungie Twitter account assured that "Destiny 2 will remain on multiple platforms," and taking a bit further to extend that multiplatform commitment to its future games as well. "Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play."

That Destiny 2 and future Bungie games will remain multiplatform isn't new. Back when the deal was announced, both Bungie and PlayStation made it clear that the studio will remain fully independent and that its games will be available outside of the PlayStation family of consoles. Still, it's worth noting that six months later, that still seems to very much be the case.

