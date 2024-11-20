Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now stream 50 "select" games from their own libraries, letting you "play Baldur's Gate 3 on mobile"
There's one big caveat though: you can't actually stream on an Xbox until next year
Xbox has expanded its Cloud Gaming offerings to include 50 "select" titles from your own library, including big hitters like Baldur's Gate 3, The Witcher 3, and Hogwarts Legacy.
Xbox Cloud Gaming was previously limited to Xbox Game Pass titles, but in an announcement blog and accompanying trailer, Microsoft has revealed a selection of 50 titles that you can stream that aren't part of Game Pass, so long as you own them. Here's the full list of non-Game Pass games you can stream with Xbox Cloud Gaming today:
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmophobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24
It's worth noting that you still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to access Xbox Cloud Gaming; it's just that you can finally stream games outside of that subscription for the first time. Another fairly significant caveat is that, for the time being, you can't stream any of these games on an actual Xbox console or via the Xbox app on PC, but it has been confirmed as compatible with Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets, and "other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones, and tablets."
Xbox did say in a follow-up tweet that the above 50 games are "just the beginning" and that the feature is coming to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows "next year."
