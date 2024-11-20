Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now stream 50 "select" games from their own libraries, letting you "play Baldur's Gate 3 on mobile"

Stream Your Own Game - YouTube Watch On

Xbox has expanded its Cloud Gaming offerings to include 50 "select" titles from your own library, including big hitters like Baldur's Gate 3, The Witcher 3, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was previously limited to Xbox Game Pass titles, but in an announcement blog and accompanying trailer, Microsoft has revealed a selection of 50 titles that you can stream that aren't part of Game Pass, so long as you own them. Here's the full list of non-Game Pass games you can stream with Xbox Cloud Gaming today:

Animal Well

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The Casting of Frank Stone

Cyberpunk 2077

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dredge

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Farming Simulator 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Hades

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

High On Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

House Flipper 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K25

PGA Tour 2K23

Phasmophobia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rust Console Edition

7 Days to Die

Star Wars Outlaws

Stray

The Crew Motorfest

The Outlast Trials

The Plucky Squire

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TopSpin 2K25

Undertale

Visions of Mana

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE 2K24

It's worth noting that you still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to access Xbox Cloud Gaming; it's just that you can finally stream games outside of that subscription for the first time. Another fairly significant caveat is that, for the time being, you can't stream any of these games on an actual Xbox console or via the Xbox app on PC, but it has been confirmed as compatible with Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets, and "other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones, and tablets."

Xbox did say in a follow-up tweet that the above 50 games are "just the beginning" and that the feature is coming to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows "next year."

