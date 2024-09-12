11 years after ditching friend requests, Xbox Series X|S gets one of Xbox 360's most convenient social features

Microsoft is re-introducing Xbox friend requests over a decade after it scrapped the handy social feature.

The Xbox 360 let players ask for permission before joining another person's list of digital friends/frenemies, but Microsoft ditched friend requests in favor of a a more social media-style follower system for the Xbox One's 2013 launch.

"We're thrilled to announce the return of friend requests," Microsoft says in a recent blog post. "Now, you can easily send, accept, or delete friend requests, making it simpler to connect with others. Friends are now a two-way, invite-approved relationship, giving you more control and flexibility. Meanwhile, following someone remains a one-way connection, allowing you to stay updated with their shared content, whether it’s another player, club, or game."

The feature is currently only available for Xbox Insiders and those who have joined the company's PC Gaming preview program, though it will eventually be rolled out to all Xbox console, PC, and handheld players.

"Existing friends and followers will update automatically with this change. You’ll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn't," the company explains. Xbox console users can manage both friends and followers by navigating to the guide - the menu that pops up when you press the big glowy Xbox button - and heading to the 'People' tab to accept, delete, or send friend requests.

Along with the comeback of friend requests, Xbox is also introducing some new privacy settings. You can soon decide "who can send you friend requests or follow your account," while also managing which notifications actually pop up so you can ignore whoever you like and play some of the best Xbox Series X games in peace.

