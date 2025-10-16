Sony's new PS5 deal includes three months PS Plus Premium for free — but it ends soon

If you've been looking to buy a new PS5 to jump into some the fantastic titles available, then perhaps now is the right time. Sony is offering a great PlayStation Plus deal if you act quickly, which will give you access to a huge library of games to download.

Until October 21, if you buy a PS5 or PS5 Pro on the Sony Direct website, then you can get three months of PlayStation Plus Premium thrown in for no additional charge. This highest tier of Sony's subscription service usually costs you $50 for a three-month bundle, so you're making a great saving and putting off needing to buy games for your first months of owning the console.

Sony's website has a few different PlayStation 5 consoles eligible including refurbished models, the Digital Edition, the standard unit and the Pro version, as well as Ghost of Yotei and NBA 2K26 bundles.

For those not in the know, PlayStation Plus Premium is a subscription service offering a range of perks including, and mainly, access to a large library of games to stream. We've got a guide on PS Plus tiers here to explain why Premium is more expensive, but some of the highlights are trials to new games and a catalog of classics to play.

For this deal, you need to buy the console before October 21, but also use it and set up the free membership before October 25, which is quite a quick turn-around.

Sony's Ts&Cs notes that this deal isn't just for new PS Plus subscribers, as existing ones can utilize the deal and will have until October 30 to redeem the free subscription. In fact, if you're already subscribed to a lower tier, you'll get bumped up to Premium and your outstanding days on the lower plan will be ported over too, so you'll get a little bit longer.

When the three-month window ends, you'll be moved straight onto the rolling subscription, at $17.99 per month, so you should take the time to decide whether you want to keep paying this price or opt for buying your own games.

It's also worth noting that Sony's website has another deal on right now, in which it's marked down loads of recent games on PS5. Of course you won't need new games with PS Plus Premium, but it's worth noting for people who already own a console.

Should you buy a PS5 for the PS Plus Premium deal?

This deal is easiest to recommend for people who were already considering buying a PS5 or PS5 Pro, as you're making a purchase you were already set on, and will just get a little bit more for your money.

If you weren't dead set on a new buy (but are wavering enough to be reading this article) it's a harder decision. That's mainly because Black Friday PS5 deals will start in the next month and they could reduce the price of a console by more than the $50 you're saving here.

We could also see PlayStation Plus discounts too. Last year's Black Friday saw a 30% discount on all subscriptions, including on annual plans, bringing the 3-month Premium cost down to $34.99. Sure, it's not free, but you didn't have to buy a brand-new console to enjoy the saving either.

There are two reasons to pick up the deal new instead of waiting. One, you get to play your console for an extra month (or more) before the deals begin. Two, PS5 deals could sell out, or not save you $50, so waiting's a gamble.

Read more about the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals available now, or if you want to prepare you can read about what we expect from the Black Friday PS5 deals or find out what we deem the best PS5 games.