Steam adds a feature console players have loved for years: a built-in recording tool to capture and share your gameplay, which you can try in beta today

Steam is beta testing a new built-in recording tool that lets you automatically or manually record gameplay footage and clip, replay, and share it seamlessly.

Of course, versions of this have existed on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles for years, but until now Steam users had to resort to using capture cards or third-party software to record their gameplay. This is legitimately massive news for PC gamers and comes with a wide range of applications that'll improve usability for content creators, streamers, and casual gamers alike.

Best of all, Steam Deck compatibility has already been confirmed, which will make recording gameplay on the portable platform dramatically easier than the somewhat janky setup required before.

Some of the key features include background and on-demand recording, letting you decide whether you want a manual start and stop button to decide what gets recorded or whether you'd rather have everything automatically recorded and stored to be browsed as needed. You'll find replay and clip tools in the UI alongside a one-click share feature that lets you send clips to friends in chat or online through social media.

Steam's recording tool is available in beta now, so if you want to check it out you'll want to head to your Steam settings, navigate to Interface and Beta Participation, and then pick one of the Beta options. Once you're signed up there, head to Settings again, then to Game Recording, and from there you can pick either Background or On Demand recording to get started.

Steam is usually ahead of the pack when it comes to new features, so I'm hopeful this will have a ripple effect on other PC launchers, many of which have their own exclusive games you just can't get on Steam. At the end of the day, it's a non-critical feature, but one that will no doubt be seriously appreciated now and over time as it hopefully becomes the new norm for PC gaming.

And with that, many of the best PC games just got even better.