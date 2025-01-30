Adult game devs in Japan can't receive revenue from Steam as Japanese banks reportedly make the "comprehensive decision" to block transfers

Adult game developers located in Japan are seemingly unable to collect any revenue for their work, with Japanese banks reportedly blocking the transfer of profits from Valve overseas.

As reported recently by Automaton , Japanese developers distributing "adult-oriented games" on Steam are no longer able to receive any revenue from Valve. Politician Taro Yamada first brought the issue to the public's attention in a thread online, explaining how banks in Japan are "censoring free speech" and "the freedom of expression" by blocking the transfer of profits from the United States back to adult game devs.

According to Yamada, "if the game in question is for adult audiences, their remittances from abroad are rejected by Japanese banks," meaning that devs "are unable to receive the profits." The problems faced by adult game devs don't seem to end there, either, with Yamada then going on to reveal that if devs in Japan "deal with adult games," they also sometimes "can't open an account at a Japanese bank" in the first place.

Since the situation was first brought to light online, both Japan's Financial Services Agency and its Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry have confirmed that adult game devs are indeed facing such issues with Japanese banks. In a hearing with the former organization, banks said their reasons for blocking transfers weren't "only because the games are intended for adults" but rather came after a "comprehensive decision" formed around laws.

These laws include the Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds and the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act. There's no telling how the problem between banks and devs will ultimately unfold just yet, but Yamada reassures users that he's currently working with the Financial Services Agency and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to reach a solution that could hopefully appease both sides.

