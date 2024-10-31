Nintendo launches its own streaming service where you can listen to banger music from Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon on and offline via an app

Nintendo Music – Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo is launching an official music streaming app where you can stream and download original music from its biggest IPs, including Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, Metroid, Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and more.

You can get a sneak preview of the Nintendo Music app in the trailer just above, which starts with the undeniably catchy theme from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The app has curated playlists that let you listen to music from one specific game or focused on a particular character you like.

You can also choose from various playlists like 'Powering Up', 'Break Time', and 'Good Night', presumably for exercising, chilling out, and going to sleep, respectively. And like any good music streaming app, you can custom-make your own playlists with all of your favorite songs. Personally, I'm most excited to check out the 'Deep Cut' playlist to see what Nintendo's dug out from its more obscure history.

Another feature I find exceptionally considerate is a toggle that lets you hide music from certain games because, get this, you might want to avoid spoilers for music in a game you haven't played yet. I probably never would've thought to consider music to be spoiler territory, but y'know what, it makes sense! Maybe you want to save the thrill of hearing new Nintendo music for when you're actually playing the game, and thankfully Nintendo Music lets you do that. You can even extend the length of tracks if you're just really vibing with one particular song and don't want it to end.

Nintendo Music is available on the App Store and on Google Play right now.

