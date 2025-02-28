Nintendo Switch Online drops a game from its lineup for the first time ever, and the "concerning" move has fans worried: "This sets an upsetting precedent"

In a seemingly monumental move for consumers, Nintendo has announced the end of service for one of its Switch Online games – and understandably, users are worried about what that means for the future of digital gaming.

Revealing the upcoming removal in a new online post , Nintendo states that Spike Chunsoft's Super Formation Soccer will cease distribution next month on March 28. The game, a title available via the company's Super Famicom Nintendo Switch Online lineup in Japan, will also not be accessible to players who already have the service downloaded. This has placed a concerning reminder in peoples' minds: digital games aren't permanent.

A recent Reddit thread highlights Nintendo Switch users' thoughts on the matter, with many agreeing that it's not the one game's removal that's causing concern but rather the removal of any game at all. "While Super Soccer isn't some massive loss by itself, it does set a precedent that games can be removed," writes one player. "I thought a nice strength of NSO over other streaming services was the library only grew, never removed games."

『スーパーファミコン Nintendo Switch Online』の収録タイトル『スーパーフォーメーションサッカー』（スパイクチュンソフト）は、2025年3月28日（金）午前10時に配信を終了させていただきます。配信終了後は、『スーパーファミコン Nintendo Switch…February 28, 2025

"This sets an upsetting precedent," states another. Elsewhere in the comments, people try to work out why Nintendo is removing Super Formation Soccer from its lineup in Japan. "This is the first game from the Nintendo platforms to be taken down," a user explains. "I'm assuming the license is expiring, and they decided they wouldn't renew – this will happen to every game on the NSO that's not owned by Nintendo eventually."

There's no telling what Nintendo's reasoning here truly was or whether the company will do the same with any other digital title from its Switch Online catalogues in the future, but it's probably safe to say the only way users can ensure they own a game forever for now is by obtaining a physical copy – as viable as that is in an era of the ever-expanding digital library for games on all platforms, from Nintendo's current console to the upcoming Switch 2 .



