Planet of the Apes, Alien, Predator, and more to be published under Marvel's 20th Century Studios imprint

Marvel Comics has announced the formation of a new imprint dedicated to publishing licensed properties from 20th Century Studios, the film studio once owned by Fox that became part of Marvel parent company Disney's overall brand after the corporation's purchase of Fox's assets in March 2019.

Marvel has already published comics related to 20th Century Studios properties, including Alien and Predator. The line will expand on April 5 with the release of Planet of the Apes #1, the first comic to bear the 20th Century Studios comic imprint branding, which will then appear on future issues of Alien, Predator, and other unnamed franchises Marvel may publish comics for.

"Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love," states Marvel Comics editor in chief CB Cebulski. "This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that."

"Now that we’re bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we’re all honored to expand upon it in the coming months."

Though Marvel's announcement doesn't list other properties that will get Marvel Comics, the boilerplate text in the release mentions numerous 20th Century Studios franchises that may eventually qualify, including Die Hard, Kingsman, and Free Guy.

"We’ve had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it’s an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy," adds Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios. "We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies."

