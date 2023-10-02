Pillars of Eternity director jokes about a third game after Baldur's Gate 3's success: "Any day now, I'm sure"

Pillars of Eternity's director has joked that he'd love to do a third game - all he needs is a $120 million commitment from Xbox.

Josh Sawyer is a RPG veteran, having worked on the likes of Icewind Dale, Neverwinter Nights 2, and Fallout New Vegas over the decades. He also directed both the Pillars of Eternity games at developer Obsidian Entertainment, and now in the tweet below, he's revealed that all he needs to make a third game in the series is $120 million from Xbox. No biggie.

Waiting for Xbox to call and tell me they want Pillars 3 with a $120M budget.Any day now, I’m sure.September 30, 2023 See more

The joke from Sawyer came about from someone on Twitter speculating about whether Baldur's Gate 3's runaway success could spur on RPGs to new heights. That would be really nice to see - it'd be amazing to see publishers go big on dialog-heavy and hardcore RPGs in the future off the back of Baldur's Gate 3, but obviously Sawyer thinks this might be a bit of a pipe dream.

After all, just because Baldur's Gate 3 is a storming success for Larian, it doesn't mean a similar RPG is guaranteed to be a hit for another studio. But hey, after 2022's brilliant Pentiment, we'd just like to see Sawyer given whatever budget he wants from Xbox, if we're being perfectly honest. It's not like the corporation is starved for money, after all.

Still, older games in a genre being revived off the back of success for newer games is always exciting. It's one of the reasons I'm down for Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom resurrecting the action-RPG after the Monster Hunter series reaching new heights with 2018's Monster Hunter World, and even FromSoftware's Elden Ring, could mean fantastic things for the forthcoming sequel.

On Capcom's new sequel, you can check out our extensive Dragon's Dogma 2 preview from Tokyo Game Show 2023.