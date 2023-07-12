Pikmin 4 fans are staging a Times Square takeover, starting with a twerking Captain Olimar

With the release of Pikmin 4 on the horizon, fans are helping spread the word and their love for the series to New York City's Times Square. By buying 15 second slots on billboards to show the world Captain Olimar twerking, of course.

The trend looks to have been kicked off by Twitter user @dreampachi , who managed to get Olimar working his stuff onto a billboard last night - along with a message asking people to buy Pikmin 4. It's gained a lot of notoriety with other Pikmin fans who are now joining in with their own contributions.

I just violated the entirety of NYC incase anyone missed it#Pikmin pic.twitter.com/oFg3QehsPDJuly 11, 2023 See more

Shortly after, another Pikmin clip was aired, this time thanks to u/naturesass over on Reddit, which was a still of a parasitic Bulbmin. It's definitely not jarring to see him pop up in-between birthday messages submitted by people to their loved ones.

Even more fans are joining in now - at some point today we can expect to see Olimar towering over Times Square backed up by his Pikmin squad and "no one out-Pikmins the hut" , a long-running community joke inspired by the infamous Pizza Hut ad .

ATTENTION ALL PIKMIN FANS!We've shown people the funny part of the Fandom, but now it's time to show New York City the insane part of the Fandom."No one out-pikmin's the hut" is coming to NYC Wednesday, July 13 at 11:30PM Eastern. pic.twitter.com/mm843u6PHCJuly 12, 2023 See more

This is all being made possible thanks to TSX Live, where anyone can upload a 15-second video to be aired on the TSX Broadway screen, for $40. The trend is so popular within the Pikmin community it's even spawned fan-art .

There's just nine days left until Pikmin 4 releases, which means there's still plenty of time for the community to show people both its funny and insane sides, and whatever else there is in between.