Phil Spencer wants Xbox Series X to focus on frame rate over resolution

Phil Spencer wants the Xbox Series X to feel as good as it looks. Speaking with Stevivor , the Xbox head said he'd prefer to play games that have higher frame rates over those with a larger resolution.

Even though both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 are promising 8K resolutions, Spencer has a very clear preference in the battle of pixels over frame rate. "The feel of games [is] definitely something that we wanted to have more focus on, not just throwing more pixels up on the screen," Spencer says. "We've never really tried to limit what developers are trying to do on our platform, whether it's 60 frames per second on Xbox 360 or people doing 4K, 60 [frames per second] now on Xbox One X."

Spencer goes on to say that Microsoft is focusing on giving developers the tools to try things out on any of its platforms and to feel supported by the hardware's capabilities. However, he points out that current-gen consoles are limited by underpowered CPUs, something he's looking to avoid with the Xbox Series X. "I think we've reached a point with Xbox One X in the generation where games look amazing, and there's always work we can do to look more amazing. But I want games to feel as amazing as they look. We don't have that in today's generations, mainly because the CPU is underpowered relative to the GPU that's in the box..."

This a refreshing and reassuring take from the head of Xbox, as 8K resolution is a controversial topic in the community. Sure, 8K would be a major step up graphically when compared to 4K, but if the frame rate plummets or frequently dips, it won't feel better to play. Plus, how many people will even own 8K TVs or monitors by the time the next-gen consoles come out? Hopefully Spencer and Microsoft's stance on next-gen graphics ensures we get games that feel as good as they look.