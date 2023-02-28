Jude Law is a terrifying Captain Hook in first trailer for Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney has released the first trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action reboot of the 1953 animated film.

Newcomer Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan, a young boy who lives in Neverland and refuses to ever grow up. One night, he visits Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) and her little brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe) and takes them all to Neverland. There they encounter Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi), a magical fairy who never leaves Peter's side, the Lost Boys, Peter's group of rogue children who also refuse to grow up, and Captain Hook (Jude Law), a dastardly pirate with a vendetta against Peter.

The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Hook's righthand man, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, Molly Parker as Mary Darling, and Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily, a warrior princess of Neverland who is the daughter of the Chief.

The Green Knight helmer David Lowery directs from a screenplay penned by him and Toby Halbrooks, from a story adapted from both Disney's original Peter Pan and the original book by J.M. Barrie. Producer Jim Whitaker (Pete's Dragon) says the film will differ from other adaptations in that it is grounded in realism – but that it will also be a "big, rollicking adventure, too" (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Peter Pan & Wendy is set to premiere April 28, exclusively on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.