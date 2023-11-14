Persona 5 Tactica follows up an accidental early Steam launch by reportedly breaking its street date

By Hirun Cryer
published

Oops, again

Persona 5 Tactica
(Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 5 Tactica has somehow found its way into the wild ahead of launch for the second time.

Last week, someone really messed up, as Persona 5 Tactica was temporarily available on Steam well over a week before launch. Steam quickly pulled the plug on the accidental launch, but not before a few eager beavers managed to bag the strategy RPG ahead of release.

Now, Persona 5 Tactica has found another way to leak into players' hands early. The Reddit post below claims to have been able to purchase a copy of the new Atlus spin-off earlier today on November 14, a good few days before Persona 5 Tactica is meant to launch on Friday, November 17.

Someone messed up at my local game shop from r/Persona5

We would caution against spoilers making their way online, but if the Persona fanbase remains relatively spoiler-free after last week's Steam leak, it's doubtful one new player this week is about to rock the boat.

Persona 5 Tactica might be the latest in a very long line of Persona 5 spin-offs (which is to say nothing of Persona spin-offs in general), but it still looks to be shaping up very nicely. Hey, if you're particularly starved of Square Enix's forgotten Final Fantasy Tactics game, Persona 5 Tactica could be your spiritual successor

There's also a new Persona 5 mobile spin-off out there, but good luck actually playing it - the mobile game is only available in China right now in beta. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.