Persona 5 Tactica follows up an accidental early Steam launch by reportedly breaking its street date

Persona 5 Tactica has somehow found its way into the wild ahead of launch for the second time.

Last week, someone really messed up, as Persona 5 Tactica was temporarily available on Steam well over a week before launch. Steam quickly pulled the plug on the accidental launch, but not before a few eager beavers managed to bag the strategy RPG ahead of release.

Now, Persona 5 Tactica has found another way to leak into players' hands early. The Reddit post below claims to have been able to purchase a copy of the new Atlus spin-off earlier today on November 14, a good few days before Persona 5 Tactica is meant to launch on Friday, November 17.

We would caution against spoilers making their way online, but if the Persona fanbase remains relatively spoiler-free after last week's Steam leak, it's doubtful one new player this week is about to rock the boat.

Persona 5 Tactica might be the latest in a very long line of Persona 5 spin-offs (which is to say nothing of Persona spin-offs in general), but it still looks to be shaping up very nicely. Hey, if you're particularly starved of Square Enix's forgotten Final Fantasy Tactics game, Persona 5 Tactica could be your spiritual successor.

There's also a new Persona 5 mobile spin-off out there, but good luck actually playing it - the mobile game is only available in China right now in beta.