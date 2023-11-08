Atlus quickly pulls Persona 5 Tactica down after it accidentally launched over a week early on Steam

Persona 5 Tactica accidentally launched a over week early on PC, albeit for just a few minutes.

Earlier today, Atlus fans began to notice that Persona 5 Tactica carried an 'Add to Cart' option on Steam. This was unusual, since the strategy-RPG was still over a week out from launch on November 17, but lo and behold, Persona 5 Tactica had actually launched early on Steam, well ahead of schedule.

Persona 5 Tactica is apparently out on Steam https://t.co/o3Bf9AlAqA pic.twitter.com/HohJJLkA8qNovember 8, 2023 See more

Various Twitter users then began to report being able to play the new Atlus game early, with no barriers of any kind holding them back. Persona 5 Tactica had very much launched on Steam well ahead of schedule, allowing fans to get in on the action nine days early.

Barely 15 minutes later, however, Persona 5 Tactica's availability had been scrubbed from Steam. The game now carries the standard 'Pre-Purchase' option you'd normally expect a game to have when it hasn't launched yet, and it'll probably be staying this way until launch on November 17.

According to SteamDB figures, just three players managed to get in on Persona 5 Tactica early. It's best not to take these figures as gospel, though - there could very easily be more people playing Persona 5 Tactica offline, just in case Atlus decides to wipe the game from their Steam libraries.

This isn't the first time that a Sega-published game has had a hiccup like this. A few years ago, the Steam demo for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life accidentally let players access the whole of the game, instead of cutting off after a certain point. At least on this occasion, Atlus isn't missing out on any revenue thanks to the mistake.

Persona 5 Tactica is also set for post-launch DLC - starring Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa.