Persona 5 Tactica leak reveals two DLC characters - Kasumi and Akechi

Two DLC characters for Persona 5 Tactica have seemingly leaked online.

Persona 5 Tactica was unveiled via a leak earlier this month, and now that trend is continuing. The leaker below, who previously posted details about Persona 3 Reload online before the remake was announced, has now alleged to have found art of both Kasumi Yoshizawa and Goro Akechi for Persona 5 Tactica.

Here is your look at Akechi and Kasumi. They’ll be in Persona 5 Tactica as DLC in “Repaint Your Heart.” #p5t pic.twitter.com/BA9FTVwDJxJune 21, 2023 See more

That artwork sure looks about as official as you can get via a leak. According to the Persona-related leaker, we'll be able to play as both Persona 5 characters via a DLC pack called 'Repaint Your Heart.' We're not really sure what painting has to do with a turn-based strategy game, but we won't let that stand in the way of the DLC.

It's curious that Akechi is being bundled in with Kasumi as a (presumably) post-launch DLC character. Kasumi was only added to Persona 5 via the Royal re-release version years later in 2020, while Akechi has always been a huge part of the base game since Persona 5 first launched.

And yes, we know what the deal is with Kasumi and Sumire Yoshizawa, but we aren't spoiling anything here, thank you very much.

The cutest new strategy take on Persona 5 launches later this year on November 17, and it'll be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms alike. This actually marks the first time a Persona game has launched across all four platforms at the same time. The aforementioned Persona 3 Reload remake will launch a little later on in early 2024.

