Persona 3 Reload could ditch its female protagonist, and fans ain't happy

Persona 3 fans are very worried the female protagonist from Portable won't make it into the Reload remake.

Yesterday debuted a surprise Persona 3 remake reveal by way of a full announcement trailer. We say "surprise," because it's clear someone messed up and uploaded the trailer early, as it was very quickly scrubbed from the internet, but not before Persona fans had time to thoroughly peruse and analyze it.

Persona 3 fans have found the trailer to be lacking one key feature: a female protagonist. The leaked trailer showed HD Makoto - the protagonist from the original Persona 3 - in all his glory, but nowhere was the widely beloved female protagonist Kotone, introduced in the PSP-exclusive Portable version of Persona 3.

Long-time Persona fans are understandably pretty worried Kotone might be left out of the Reload remake entirely. Below is one such example of a very worried fan, very concerned that Atlus has come down with selective amnesia and chose to forget that they introduced a fantastic protagonist years ago.

atlus with this persona 3 remake pic.twitter.com/umrR5KcrSWJune 8, 2023 See more

If you need evidence of just how widely loved Kotone is, look at the tweet below. The alternate female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable is generally viewed as one of the best things about the classic Persona game, introduced to give veteran players a brand new way to experience the JRPG with new dialog and story routes.

ATLUS YOU HAVE ONE JOB AND IT’S TO KEEP HER AS A PLAYABLE MC IN PERSONA 3 REMAKE PLEASE I BEG 😭 IM ON MY KNEES PLEASE DONT GET RID OF FEMC ROUTE pic.twitter.com/0UnPsq1fM2June 8, 2023 See more

Oh yeah, and someone's locked their grandma away until Atlus announces Kotone is in Persona 3 Remake. They're kidding, obviously, but if you have locked someone away until Atlus makes the announcement, please go and check on them right now.

not letting my grandma out until atlus release femc in the persona 3 reload trailer pic.twitter.com/pOh6PNXC02June 8, 2023 See more

Speaking of characters though, Persona 3 Reload fans are loving the HD glow ups for characters like Makoto and Yukari, but they're a little less impressed with Junpei's redesign. Everyone agrees there's just something missing with poor old Junpei, who really can't catch a break.

Persona 3 Reload launches early in 2024 according to the leaked trailer, for PC and Xbox platforms. Here's hoping there's a PlayStation announcement somewhere in the near future, or else Persona 3 fans are going to have another thing to be very worried about.

Check out our Summer Game Fest 2023 guide for a look over all the games revealed yesterday that were actually planned to be revealed.