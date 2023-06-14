Persona 5 Royal is finally lifting its spoiler embargo three years later

Atlus is mercifully lifting the streaming restrictions on Persona 5 Royal as a celebration of its latest spin-off.

Over the past week, Atlus finally lifted the veil on Persona 5 Tactica, a new tactics-based spin-off of the main game (but not before they leaked it, d'oh). As a a celebration of the announcement, Atlus has decided to lift all streaming restrictions on Persona 5 Royal, as translated by Persona Central on Twitter just below.

Celebrating the upcoming release of Persona 5 Tactica, Atlus has lifted all Persona 5 Royal streaming and sharing restrictions. They ask to still mark spoilers.There won't be a patch to remove the sharing restrictions in-game, so they recommend getting recording equipment. https://t.co/kAXnUUpw7UJune 14, 2023 See more

Atlus's announcement comes over three years after Persona 5 Royal. You'd think Atlus would've thought to lift streaming restrictions after a year or so at the very latest, but no, the developer has been pretty militant about not allowing streamers to broadcast the later sections of the huge JRPG.

Streaming and capture restrictions have always been a sore spot for Persona 5 since Persona 5 released in Japan all the way back in 2016. Atlus prohibited screenshots and broadcasts of the vast, vast majority of the game for years on end, and it was only with Persona 5 Royal's release four years later in 2020 that the developer began to ease off.

Today's news is a sign of Atlus getting better at listening to what their community actually wants. It must be said that incredibly few Persona fans were calling for such imposing streaming restrictions for the Persona 5 games, and Atlus sort of took the initiative without any real outcry from Persona fans to spur them into action whatsoever.

Here's hoping that both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica have zero capture restrictions when they launch. Both games will be out across PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and while Persona 5 Tactica will launch later this year on November 17, we'll be waiting until early 2024 for the Persona 3 remake.

