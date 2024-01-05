Persona 3 Reload’s opening movie changes an 18-year-old classic

Persona 3 Reload has a brand new opening movie, complete with a new track.

Persona games bloody love a good opening movie, and Persona 3 Reload is no exception. Atlus has just unveiled the new opening movie for its remake, which you can check out just below, which is accompanied by a brand new track called 'Full Moon Full Life.'

The track goes pretty hard, as is standard with Persona tracks at this point. The opening movie also has a lot of characters getting shot in the head, but don't worry, they're fine - that's just how people summon their mystical Personas in the very dark world of Persona 3.

There's a lot of love for the new track in the YouTube comments section. "WE CLIMBING 200 FLOORS WITH THIS ONE️," writes one commenter, with grand ambitions for climbing Tartarus, the main dungeon in the RPG. "Full Moon Full Life is literally Burn My Dread 2 and I love it!" adds another user.

The 'Burn My Dread' track that user if referencing is just below, featured for the original opening movie in Persona 3 all the way back in 2006. It's attained a beloved status among the fanbase in the years since, which gives a good indicator of just how well the new track for the remake has been received.

Persona 3 Reload is out next month on February 2, and don't forget that it's a day one Xbox Game Pass title across PC and consoles. You can read our full Persona 3 Reload preview to see why it's already turned us into a huge new JRPG fan.

