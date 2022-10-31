Person buys Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, God of War Ragnarok console shows up instead

A PlayStation customer who had purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle was surprised to find the upcoming God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle at her door instead.

Twitter user Rasheeda Smith shared a picture of the console she apparently received in a response to Wario64. "I don't know what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's God of War Ragnarok lol," Smith wrote, apparently none too upset by the mixup.

Idk what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's GoW Ragnorok lol

A lot of folks were quick to call this a win, although Smith later clarified that the console isn't hers to keep, as she'd ordered it for someone else. It's possible that the person it belongs to was looking forward to a Modern Warfare 2 code, in which case they'd have to send it back to Sony for a replacement. However, other folks have other, less scrupulous suggestions for what to do with the console.

Asked whether she might "flip" the console to an eager buyer, Smith responded by saying she doesn't "believe in scalping. Ever," which is exactly the right response in this situation. It sounds like she's simply going to turn the decision over to whoever she ordered the console for. It's also worth noting that, while God of War Ragnarok is definitely included in the bundle, there's no way for Smith or anyone else to play it early as it's a digital code and won't unlock until the November 9 release date.

Whatever happens, our God of War Ragnarok gameplay preview is highly optimistic that Sony Santa Monica will deliver another superb action-adventure game.