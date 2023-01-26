John Wick's Lance Reddick to star in Disney's Percy Jackson series

Lance Reddick is set to star in Disney Plus's upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Reddick will guest star as Zeus, while Toby Stephens is set to guest star as Poseidon. It was previously announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda would play Hermes.

Based on the bestselling YA book series by Rick Riordan, the show follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) - who is accused by Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. Percy is accompanied by his two best friends, Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), the daughter of the goddess Athena, and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), a satyr posing as a 12-year-old boy.

The cast also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundsen, and Jay Duplass.

The book series was previously adapted into two films, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013. Both films starred Logan Lerman as the titular hero. The TV series promises to be a more faithful adaptation of the books.

Reddick currently plays Charon, concierge at the Continental Hotel, in the John Wick film series, and will reprise the role in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina. The actor also played the villainous Albert Wesker in Netflix's short-lived Resident Evil series.

