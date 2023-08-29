Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth crime thriller shoots to top of our most-anticipated list – and it's ignited a bidding war

Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth are starring together in a new crime thriller – and it's reportedly got Netflix and Amazon battling it out in a fierce bidding war.

Per Deadline, the two streaming giants are going head to head for the project, which is titled Crime 101 and is based on a Don Winslow novella. Bart Layton will direct. While the publication says no deals are actually in place just yet, the report points out that both Hemsworth and Pascal showed their interest prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Apparently, Amazon looks to be the streamer set to come out on top.

Crime 101, described as similar to Heat, will revolve around "high level" jewel thefts on the Pacific Coast. While the police think it has something to do with Colombian cartels, one detective, Lou Lubesnick, believes it's a single thief on the hunt for a last score.

Beyond that, details on the project are scarce – but it certainly sounds like an intriguing one indeed, and our interest is well and truly piqued.

Pascal has a lot on his plate already, with The Last of Us season 2 in the works, along with a role in Gladiator 2, and Ethan Cohen's Drive Away Dolls. The Last of Us season 2 and Gladiator 2 are both on hold amid the dual strikes, while Drive Away Dolls has been delayed to 2024.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has recently starred in Extraction 2, and has Mad Max prequel Furiosa on the way. Of course, he'll also most likely be returning as Thor for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While you wait for Crime 101, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else 2023 has in store.